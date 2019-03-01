Kenya: Why Governor Waititu Now Wants Govt to Slow Down War on Corruption

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Thursday found himself on the receiving end after asking the government to go slow on war against corruption for the sake of his tribesmen who live in Rift Valley.

The Kiambu Governor who spoke during the burial of a Murang'a tycoon Thayu Kamau at Gitui village which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga said the war on graft war should be fought with caution since there are people from the Central Region living in the Rift Valley and could be negatively affected by the purge.

Mr Waititu said the war on corruption should not divide the two communities who have coexisted together peacefully.

RIFT VALLEY

"We should proceed together as one team even in the war against graft; we should exercise caution because (of) our people are in Rift Valley and they could be disadvantaged if some of the communities' influential people are victimized," he told the mourners.

His statement did not augur well with Mr Odinga who dismissed Mr Waititu by telling him that the country would not accept to be blackmailed and intimidated over tribal threats.

Mr Odinga said the country has 42 tribes who have equal rights and freedom of movement from one region to another and that whenever the corrupt steal from public coffers they do not steal for the society.

"Mr Waititu, you should not be intimidated and blackmailed. We won't be cowed on such threats if we want to fight and eliminate corruption but we must remain steadfast and take the looters to jail where they deserve," he said.

Mr Odinga said some quarters who called themselves hustlers became rich overnight but had not relied on their sweat and hard work.

FAITHFUL MAN

"The deceased was a trusted and faithful man and that's why he rose from rugs to riches having sold eggs, paving way for the bigger investments. He was the main hustler, not others who identify themselves as such but has become rich overnight. They are bad examples in the community because despite starting as thin as needle after a month they come out as fat as tick," Mr Odinga said.

The President too dismissed Mr Waititu promising Kenyans that influential people would be arrested and charged in court for corruption related cases.

He called on Kenyans to unite against the war on graft saying some leaders have got wealth from no time challenging Judiciary to ensure the rule of law has been followed and punish the corrupt.

"I have cleansed directorates of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Investigations are on the right track on the war against corruption. Judiciary must know that Kenyans are watching closely on how their handle corruption cases, we want them to fast-track the cases just the way they did to the man who stole his child from the hospital," the President said.

He castigated a section of the leaders who he said 'their work is crisscrossing the country with empty noises' promising them that they will be arrested in a matter of time.

He dismissed calls by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to support Gitui Secondary school.

"I hear some people seeking for help to develop schools. Every MP has money for development and they must tell us how they are using the money for development instead of endless meetings, let them continue talking, I got fed up with their dirty linen long time ago and people will be arrested and not even the microphone will save them," he said.