Namibia: City Police Destroy Close to 30 Shacks

WINDHOEK City Police officers yesterday destroyed about 30 shacks that were erected illegally in the Agste Laan settlement.

When The Namibian crew arrived at the scene, they found unidentified trucks loading dismantled corrugated iron sheets from the shacks and taking them away.

Some people had moved into their shacks two weeks ago, while others claimed they had been staying there for two years.

The area was cordoned off by the police, who refused to allow the media in.

A group of people who had lost possessions during the demolition stood under a tree's shade near the site, contemplating what to do next.

President Hage Geingob recently stated that police cannot allow people to set up shacks and then destroy them without providing alternative accomondation. "There must be order," Geingob was quoted saying.

The Namibian yesterday reported that police officers used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the people whom they found erecting shacks at the location.

Some people who happened to be in the area were hit by stray rubber bullets, while tear gas cannisters landed in other people's yards.

A three-month-old baby allegedly ended up in the intensive care unit at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital as a result of exposure to tear gas. Health executive director Ben Nangombe could not confirm the incident yesterday.

Acting chief of City Police Nathanael Nendongo yesterday said if there is proof of any injury to people, they would look into the complaints, but none had been made so far.

"Police are there to ensure law and order [...] Also, when you are told to leave, you must leave. You should not resist," he stated.

The Namibian spoke to some of the victims at the scene.

Rosalinda Mutumburwa (32) said she believes the system is only against the poor.

"How can you call this your country, but you do not have land? How can you sing the national anthem, and call this the Land of the Brave? Our fathers died in the struggle too, that is why we are fighting for land. Everybody knows that you are not somebody until you have a home. Even foreigners are treated better than us," charged Mutumburwa.

She furthermore accused the government and the municipality of only giving land to foreigners and for those who want to build flats which are then rented out at exorbitant prices.

Ndilimelila Elia (29) said her sister's child had been hospitalised at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital after being exposed to tear gas.

"I am not sure if she is okay now, but the baby is only three months old. We have no place to stay, and we are tired of suffering," she lamented.

Lawrence Eduardo (28) said it is not because they want to break the law when they grab land, it is because owning land is dignity.

"I was renting with my little salary, but I have two children, one in Grade 0 and another in Grade 2. It just became too much for me. I do not even know what will happen when the children come home from school today," said Eduardo.

Jocelyn Cloete (21) said her little child suffered a nose bleed and a rash, which needed treatment at the Otjomuise Clinic.

She said this happened after a tear gas canister landed on her doorstep. "We had nothing to do with the land grabbing, but why must we also suffer? I feel disrespected".