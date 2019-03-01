1 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Family Members Killed in Rongo Over 'Witchcraft'

Migori — Six relatives have been killed and several others, including an eight-year-old girl, escaped death narrowly in Rongo constituency, Migori county in a suspected revenge 'witchcraft' attack.

Residents of Nyang'au Village carried out the attack on a family suspected of being witches and torched their five houses on Thursday night.

The six bodies were taken to Rosewood Mortuary in Rongo town.

Rongo OCPD Kibet Kirui said four other family members managed to escape the attack but sustained serious burns in the incident.

They were later taken to Migori Referral Hospital for treatment where they are still receiving medical attention.

