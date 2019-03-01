Kenyans Happy Over Echesa's Sacking

Nairobi — Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following the mini Cabinet changes that saw the sacking of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to fire Echesa has been applauded by many who believe he was incompetent as others questioned his academic credentials.

"There have been questions about his credibility, his education papers, thereby him being sacked is due to public outcry and competence and we appreciate the President's executive order," said Salim Mohammed.

"This was expected it was hard to explain how a class six dropout who has no academic papers was appointed to Cabinet," said Musa Juma.

"Am happy he is gone because I didn't see what value he was adding to the government," said Collins Omulo.

Kenyans on social media have also welcomed the sacking of Echesa, praising the Head of State for cracking the whip.

In Mumias, where Echesa hails from, residents have however protested the move to sack him blaming Raila Odinga for his woes.

Most of those interviewed lauded President Kenyatta's decision to nominate Kenya National Examinations Council Chairman Prof George Magoha as CS in the Education docket to replace Amina Mohamed.

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi has been at the centre of key reforms in the education sector since his appointment in March 2016, working with then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to curb rampant exam cheating.

"Education is now in good hands, I'm so pleased," said Julius Otieno.

"Magoha is an experienced workaholic, his appointment was long overdue," said Maureen Kinyanjui.

"Magoha has been in Education docket for a while, thereby him taking that role is appreciative," added Mwangi Maina.

On the appointing of Mohamed to Sports, here are some of the reactions: "I don't think she has the muscles to take Sports where it's supposed to be," said Stephen Otieno.

"Huyo Amina amekua na mchezo sana wacha aende Sports," said Mark Ndung'u.