Namibia: Two Jet Outlets to Close in 10 Days

MARIA SHAANIKA and TJIPENANDJAMBI KUHANGA

JET Stores Namibia will close two underperforming shops in Windhoek on 10 March.

The Namibian understands that the clothing chain, owned by the Edcon Group of South Africa, will close the shop at Khomas Grove Shopping Mall and the one at Katutura.

The Edcon Group, which also owns Edgars and CNA, confirmed to The Namibian via email this week that some Jet Stores in Windhoek are scheduled to close down, adding that all relevant stakeholders have been consulted on the issue.

Asked about what will happen to Jet account holders, Edcon spokesperson Vannie Pillay said "customers can continue to shop at Edgars, Jet and CNA stores with their thank U cash cards as well as their account cards".

Jet Stores Namibia has 34 branches countrywide, employing 402 people, Pillay added. Last week, The Namibian reported that Jet Stores Namibia will close some of its branches as part of the company's turnaround strategy to deliver a more efficient store portfolio, including the decision on space reductions, store closures and store formats to increase trading densities. Edcon said they would make an effort to accommodate the affected staff by ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance and support during the process.

A source told The Namibian newspaper last week that the two branches were supposed to close in February, but this was postponed in order to clear stock.

Some other branches in the north are also set to close on a date yet to be announced, the source added.

The workers were reportedly informed that they will not lose their jobs as they will be transferred to other branches where spaces are available, and those who wish to leave the company will be given severance packages.

The Jet Stores management in Namibia refused to comment, and referred The Namibian to the Edcon Group in South Africa.