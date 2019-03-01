Somalia: Twenty Dead, 60 Injured As Al-Shabab Continues With Siege in Mogadishu

Al-Shaba siege in a Mogadishu building continued in to Friday as police and Ambulance sources confirmed that so far 20 people had been confirmed dead while 60 others hospitalized.

On Thursday, heavy explosion rocked several buildings along the busy Maka Al Mukarama Road in Mogadishu. Among the buildings destroyed was that of Ga'aal Pharmacy, Wadhere Hotel and two restaurants.

After the car explosions, gun-men, unknow in number later took over one of the buildings, shooting indiscriminately. They later engaged police in a night-long battle, which was still going on by 8AM East Africa Time.

Security sources said a truck carrying several barrels of explosives rammed on to the building, detonating the explosives before the gunmen sang in to action, with initial reports indicating that t it was the work of Al-Shabab fighters.

Moments later a second car loaded with explosives attacked a second hotel, Hotel Nasa Habloid. A 3rd vehicle suspected to be carrying more explosives is still on the run.

Mohamed Moalimu , one of the victims who got injured in the attack said bodies were scattered at the scene as police evacuated survivors.

"We were so lucky to survive the huge blast this evening . My colleague HM Dahir and I were sitting at the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel. We first heard gun-fire followed by a demolishing blast. The scene changed in to darkness, said Moalimu.

The explosion is among the heaviest that have been reported in the city this year. So far , no group has claimed responsibility but in the past few days terror group Al-Shabab has intensified attacks in Mogadishu. Thee mode of operations has mainly been assignation and bombing of targets.