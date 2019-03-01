South Africa: Businessman Sentenced for Defrauding Cogta R7.5 Million

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced Mex Dhladhla to 12 years direct imprisonment for fraud against government for R7.5 million.

Dhladhla (47) was arrested in 2015 along with accomplices, Nokwazi Chule (32), Hlengiwe Hlela (34) after investigations revealed that they defrauded the Department of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The Hawks said they illegally transferred R7.5 million into a bank account held by Imvusa Trading, where Dhladhla was a sole signatory.

These funds were meant for development at a local community centre in Bulwer, which falls under Ingwe Municipality but ended up in Dhladhla's account where a series of withdrawals took place within a two-week period.

Investigations further revealed that some of the money was transferred to Chule and Hlela, who were working for the department at that time.

The case against Chule and Hlela, who remain out on bail, has been postponed to 10 April 2019.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old security company owner and 14 guards are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court this morning after they were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly rendering security services without the required registration.

The collaborative swoop at the security company premises in Buccleuch seized two shotguns and three handguns, as well as an assortment of ammunition. The Hawks are conducting further investigations.

The owner and the guards who are aged between 26 and 37 are to face charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act and the PSIRA Act - in that they were in possession of firearms without the mandatory competency and permits.