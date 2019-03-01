Ghana: MTN Ghana Bright Story Series 2019 Takes Place in Accra

press release

Bright Story Series 2019, the second in a series of workshops for selected journalists, with particular focus on development-oriented reporting, has taken place in Accra.

It was organized by the Corporate Communications Department, MTN Ghana, to advance the writing skills and story-telling abilities of professional working journalists.

Dubbed: Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana Bright Story Series, the training programme, organized under a Media Development Initiative instituted by MTN Ghana, seeks to develop a valuable learning partnership with journalists through periodically-structured learning workshops and seminars.

Topics discussed were The concept of development―social, cultural and political dimensions; and Writing for development (Case Studies).

Mr Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director, Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Secretary-General, ECOWAS Civil Society Platform on Transparency and Accountability in Governance (ECSOTAG) and a member of the Executive Committee of the West Africa Civil Society Forum (WACSOF), who addressed participants, defined Development Journalism as journalism/reportage that pays sustained attention to ideas, policies, programmes and activities and conditions with the objective of seeking to improve lives.

Mr Braimah, therefore, urged the media to help improve lives through their reportage on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) challenges and how to overcome the challenges.

Mr Sam Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, in a statement at the opening of the workshop, explained that the idea behind the engagement with media professionals was to impart the requisite skills in the area of communication into industry professionals.

In her remarks, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, MTN Ghana, urged the media to support efforts of MTN Ghana to improve lives through the provision of improved, reliable and innovative digital services which will further enrich Ghana's telecommunications market.

Mrs Fiagbenu disclosed that an award scheme would be instituted by MTN Ghana to motivate journalists to give off their best.