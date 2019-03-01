1 March 2019

Africa: Courtesy Visit of the Malagasy Minister of Youth and Sports to the CAF President

Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confédération Africaine de Football received this Friday, March 1, 2019, a visit of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Madagascar, Mr. Tinoka Roberto.

The newly appointed Minister Tinoka made the trip to the headquarters of the football governing body to introduce himself to the number 1 of the African sport king.

In the presence of the Administration General Coordinator, the discussions focused on the preparation of the national team, which is the first participation in the finals of the African Cup of Nations.

Minister Tinoka, accompanied by his Technical Advisor Hawel Mamod Ali, a Malagasy round-robin personality, assured President Ahmad of the government's support for the Bareas.

