South Africa: UKZN Students Throw Mattresses, Fridge Out of Residence in Protest

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students threw various items, including a fridge and mattresses, from a building during a protest at the Hospital Road residence in South Beach, Durban, on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

"We can confirm that last night at 22:30, a group of students blockaded Hospital Road with bins and mattresses. The police managed to disperse the crowd. No case or injuries reported," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The students eventually set the mattresses alight on the road.

This is not the first time students at the residence have embarked on this type of protest action. Just two weeks ago they did the same, protesting against living conditions at the residence.

Responding to the debacle, UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said university management was working to resolve all outstanding student accommodation matters.

"A plan of action has been agreed to with respect to critical housing challenges which is currently being implemented."

Zondo added that the lift in the building was in the process of being repaired and the lift service provider specialist was "currently busy with the fault identification".

News24