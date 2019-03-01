Gambia: 'President Cannot Interfere in Affairs of National Assembly'

Following the recent revocation of nomination of Hon. Ya Kumba Jaiteh by President Adama Barrow, the member for Upper Fulladou has stated that the president has no power to interfere in the affairs of the National Assembly.

Hon. Kawsu Jawara, who was speaking on Monday at the National Assembly building, made it clear that National Assembly members are the only ones with the mandate and authority to dismiss one of their members; and even with that there are procedures that make it more likely impossible.

The Upper Fulladou legislator maintained that there is nowhere in the 1991 Constitution where it says that you can nominate a National Assembly member, as a president; and at the same time dismiss that particular person.

"This is the copy of the letter from the Office of the President without a letterhead, and this has indicated that this is unlawful. And I think the president and his executive have to be very careful because they can be also meted equally on the same force for us to react and whatever it takes, we have to defend our house," he added.

Hon. Jawara thus called on members to respect the law, saying the law should not be downplayed.