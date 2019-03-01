Angola: Minister Reiterates Commitment to Youth Categories

Luanda — Supporting sports in communities involving children and adolescents will continue to be one of the priorities of the Angolan government, reiterated Thursday the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

The government official was speaking to the press at the end of an audience she granted to the former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo, who spoke briefly about his sporting trajectory and philanthropic activities.

"We were talking about children with disabilities that can play sports, and how to get support for them. Mutombo has promised that he will help Angola to move in this direction", revealed the minister.

The minister said that the sporting and social success of Angola goes through the exchange of experiences with figures such as the Congolese-born basketball player who, shortly after finishing his career, embraced philanthropy inside and outside his country.

"The development of communities involves the integration of the people who inhabit it, and sport plays a fundamental role in any part of the world. If we start with adolescence we'll have young people with a good guidance for life" she said.

Born in 1965, Dikembe Mutombo runs a foundation under his name, which provides assistance to orphaned children and has founded a paediatric hospital in the DRC under the name of his mother.

The 2.18 metre-tall former NBA athlete began his career in the Denver Nuggets team and finished it in the Houston Rockets. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.