Angola: President Fires Land Management Company Chairperson

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday fired the CEO of the State Infrastructure and Land Management Company - EGTI - EP, Rodrigo de Sousa Alves dos Santos.

Fired were also the administrators Pedro Ivo Canga Cristóvão and Alexandre Pedro Manuel, according to a note released by the President's Civil Affairs Office.

In another decree, João Lourenço appointed Pedro Ivo Canga Cristóvão the company's CEO, while Kilson Ricardo da Silva Rodrigues Gouveia and Quilaco António Pedro as administrators.

EGTI-EP was created by Presidential Decree of March 5, 2015, and is tasked with managing the public and private infrastructure land.

The company also ensures the upgrading and expansion of cities and rural centers.