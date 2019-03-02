Somalia: Deadly Battle With Al-Shabab Gunmen in Capital Ends

Somali security forces traded fire with Islamist rebels who bombed a Mogadishu hotel on Thursday. Insurgents were holed up near the hotel popular with politicians and foreign visitors.

Somali security forces have ended a siege by al-Shabab gunman in Mogadishu nearly a day after the militants launched a deadly attack in the Somali capital, officials said on Friday.

"The last terrorist gunman was killed after the security forces destroyed a room in which he was taking cover and the siege is over now," Hamar Jajab district commissioner Ismail Mukta said.

"The security forces are clearing the area."

The siege began on Thursday shortly after the Islamist militants detonated a bomb near the Maka Almukarramah hotel frequented by government officials, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens more.

Al-Shabab said a suicide bomber from their group was responsible for the attack, which it said aimed to kill senior officials staying at the hotel.

The hotel is situated in a busy street in Mogadishu that was filled with people at the time of the attack, witnesses said. Officials say that the death toll is likely to rise, with many people lying severely wounded in hospital.

Lawless nation

Al-Shabab, which retains control of large rural areas after being ousted from fixed positions in Mogadishu in 2011, has been carrying out a long fight to dislodge a Western-backed government. The US administration under President Donald Trump has dramatically stepped up airstrikes on the group, with the US Africa Command saying it had killed 52 militants since February 23.

The group has also carried out deadly attacks in neighboring countries that contribute to the African Union force supporting the government, including one in Kenya in January that killed 21 people.

Somalia has been a state of lawlessness and violence since 1991 when dictator Siad Barre was ousted by rebel groups.