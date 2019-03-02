Sudan: Ahmed Haroun Named As Acting Chairman of National Congress

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has delegated his powers and jurisdiction, as the Chairman of the National Congress (NC), to Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, who is the Deputy Chairman of the party for the Party's Political and Organizational Affairs and to carry out the tasks of the acting chairman of the party until convocation of the general conference of the party.

This decision was taken at a meeting held Thursday evening at the NC's Leadership Bureau, which has reviewed the current political situation in the country.