Kenya: Bamboo's Wife Reveals Her Dark Past As a 'Witch' in New Book

Kenyan artist Bamboo

Veteran rapper Bamboo and his newly-wedded Ugandan wife, Erica Mukisa, have released a book titled Erica Part One: Seven Years in Hell, which exposes the latter's life as a 'witch' before she got saved.

In the book, Erica gives a detailed account of how she was initiated into sorcery by her paternal grandmother at the tender age eight years.

According to the book, for the next seven years Erica practiced witchcraft alongside her grandmother.

Eric finally met her salvation in February 2009 when she converted to a devout Christian.

TRUE STORY

Four years ago, she met her husband after the rapper similarly saw the light.

The lovely couple wedded about a fortnight ago in a low key lavish wedding in Ruiru with the groom's father, Pastor Victor Mwangi, officiating the ceremony.

The two love birds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Erica's account in the book could easily pass for a script from a fiction movie, but she maintains that her story is based on true happenings.

About two years ago, Bamboo introduced Erica, then her girlfriend, to the public sharing their photo and a lengthy story on Facebook, of how she was delivered from sorcery.

CHURCH MINISTRY

However, the story didn't sit well with netizens who slammed Bamboo for joking with God and creating fiction just to gain traction.

Bamboo, whose most famous hit is Compe, told Nairobi News that he quit music so as to prepare himself to become a pastor.

"I've been low key these days with music. This is because I'm preparing for full time ministry and would be transitioning into being a pastor with time," Bamboo, who is the elder brother of sassy singer Victoria Kimani, said.