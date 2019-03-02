Kenya: Nyatiti Maestro Ayub Ogada Honoured in Tribute Concert - Photos

Legendary Nyatiti player, the late Ayub Ogada, who passed on early last month, was this week honored by fellow artistes during a tribute concert at the Alliance Francaise Gardens in Nairobi.

The event brought together fans, friends, family and lovers of Nyatiti sound to celebrate Ayub's life and dance to his many hits.

The evening kicked off with a video done by Ketebul Music titled Remembering Ayub which is part of an upcoming documentary on the history of Kenyan music.

The video showed snippets of one of Ayub's last interviews before his death.

"In Africa music is like a community project, I sing then you sing and in turn the energy flows through all of us," Ayub, whose real name was Job Seda, says in one memorable quote from the interview.

PERFORMERS

"When I play music, I close my eyes and go into my soul. That way, as I perform I give you my all," he says in another quote.

The event was made possible through the collaboration of Ayub's fellow musicians, Ketebul Music, Bomas of Kenya, Alliance Francaise among other organisers.

Some of the musicians who graced the stage during the event included Makadem, Demba Achieng, G-Master Masese, Atisanna, Guys Like Us, Walter Koga, Daniel Onyango, Papillon and Judith Bwire.

The duo of Ezekiel and Boaz also performed with the famous one stringed Orutu.

Most of the artistes who graced the stage played Nyatiti, either with the backing of a full band or accompanied by traditional drum set.