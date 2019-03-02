Nigeria: Police Arrests Mastermind of Attack On DCP Okunola in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday said it had arrested the alleged mastermind and ringleader of last Sunday's attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State.

The suspect, one Israel Sunny Goli, a House of Representatives candidate in the National Assembly election held same day with the presidential election, was arrested Friday morning in Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba, while stating that efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang that attacked the police officer, disclosed that two persons, Tamarapreye Victor and Azi Newton were already in police net over their alleged complicity in the attack.

"The Police have arrested Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, the mastermind and ringleader of the irresponsible, unprovoked and unwarranted attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Two other persons arrested in connection with the incident are (i) Tamarapreye Victor, 'm' 34yrs and Azi Newton 'm' 34yrs.

"Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, a candidate of one of the major political parties in the House of Representatives Elections in Brass Constituency, Bayelsa State, was arrested in his hideout somewhere in Abuja this morning, 1st March, 2019 in a well-coordinated covert operation. His arrest is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IG Mohammed Adamu, for the immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation and diligent prosecution of all persons involved in the Sunday, February 24, 2019 attack on the DCP in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State", part of the statement read.

It would be recalled that while leading the team providing protection for INEC officials, voters and materials, DCP Kola Okunola was brutally attacked and molested by thugs led by Hon. Israel Sunny Goli.

Meanwhile, effort is ongoing by the Police to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the unwholesome attack on the officer.

"As we go into the Governorship/House of Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, March 9, 2019, the IG reiterates his earlier warning that the Nigeria Police Force under his watch will not condone any act of assault against any member of the Public, including the personnel of the Force legitimately assigned to protect the sanctity of the ballot", the statement added.