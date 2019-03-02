Nigeria: APGA Rejects Result, Wants Abia REC Removed

Umuahia — The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday expressed "strong disapproval " to the outcome of the recently concluded National Assembly election in the state, saying that it was "characterised by high profile fraud ".

Chairman of Abia APGA, Rev Augustine Ehiemere expressed the party's rejection of the poll result at a press conference in Umuahia during which he itemised various infractions and electoral malpractices that according to him, rendered the

He specifically accused INEC officials of colluding with politicians to muddle up the electoral process, adding that many officials were "heavily induced" with monetary payments to do the bidding of candidates.

Ehiemere, who was visibly agitated by the perceived partisanship of the electoral umpire, recalled that APGA had two weeks before the poll alerted the authorities and the general public of "the plot by PDP-led government in Abia State to ensure that elections in Abia would be anything but free and fair".

He said that the state government had through the "criminal connivance" of INEC officials "to ensure that majority of PDP candidates were illegally, fraudulently and undeservedly returned" thereby once again unleashing psychological violence on millions of Abia people who have been yearning for good governance.

The APGA chairman called for the removal of INEC REC and all compromised INEC officials in Abia, adding that his party was aware that "some IN EC staffs that have spent a long time in Abia are on the payroll of the PDP-led government, and shall be used to achieve the bidding of the ruling party.

Meanwhile the state chapter of Accord Party has adopted the governorship candidate of APGA, Mr. Alex Otti as its preferred candidate following a partnership formed by both parties for the purpose of "retrieving Abia state from those mismanaging the affairs of God's own state over the years.

The governorship candidate of Accord party, Mr. Emeka Uwakolam, who led a delegation of his party members to Otti's campaign office, said that he was moved to step down for APGA's flag bearer because of their shared desire and commitment to enthrone good governance in Abia state.

"I have passion for Abia development but I've seen another man (Otti) who has greater capacity hence I have to support him (and) I call on every well-meaning Abians to support this cause," he said.

In his response Otti described the partnership as an epoch-making event as "one of the strongest governorship candidates in Abia has decided to join hands with us to retrieve Abia from the people that have kidnapped the state and made it their private property".

He said that Abia had been led into the hands of the devil and it required men of courage to retrieve the state from satanic influence and hand it over to God, adding that no sacrifice was too much to ensure that Abia was raised to its feet and made to run in leaps and bounds.

Otti assured his supporters that "just like we did in 2015 we will win the election again', adding that the only difference this time around is that the margin of victory would be higher.