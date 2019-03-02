Nigeria: NIMC Begins Diaspora Enrolment in South Africa

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is to commence enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in South Africa into the National Identity Database (NIDB) for the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN).

The inauguration of the diaspora enrolment in South Africa is in collaboration with a licensed partner, Messrs. Thebez Global Resources Limited (TGR). The company is in the business of providing similar services by themselves and in partnership with other similar companies in Diaspora jurisdictions.

TGR is working in collaboration with Cox & Kings Global Services Limited 'CKGS' (a premium outsourcing partner for government and businesses across the globe) to enrol Nigerians in diaspora by setting up enrolment centres in different countries. CGSK'S comprehensive range of services include consular services, identity management solutions, document processing services and an extensive suite of technology-enabled business process accelerators.

The South Africa NIN enrolment centre which is located at 205 Rivonia road, Morningside, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2057 will open for enrolment from Wednesday, 6th March, 2019; and appointments can be made via the TGR website,nin.thebezglobalresource.com as from Monday, 4thMarch, 2019.

It is expected that other countries will come onboard on the platform of Thebez Global Resources Limited after the South Africa pilot experience.

The Director General/CEO NIMC, Mr. Aliyu Aziz explained that the diaspora exercise was in a bid to ensure that the section of Nigerians living outside the country were not disenfranchised.

According to him, six Nigerian companies had been licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

"They will be issued with the National Identification Number (NIN) upon enrolment and subsequently the General Multipurpose Card (GMPC)," he said.

He also assured that requisite standard, guidelines and regulations had been put in place to ensure the effective implementation of the National Identity Management Systems (NIMS) as well as provide the right platform for providing digital identity for Nigerians and legal residents as well as Nigerians in diaspora.

The licensed Nigerian companies are Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited, National eAuthentication Limited, Thebez Global Resources and Venn Technology Limited.