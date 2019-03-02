Uganda: Title Chasers KCCA Renew Villa Rivalry

Kampala — KCCA and SC Villa have painted a calm picture ahead of their Uganda Premier League clash at the StarTimes stadium this evening.

The game featuring the two most successful domestic league sides might not be a top of the table clash it was last season or in years past but it still retains significance particularly among the respective club faithful.

On the pitch it could also have significant implications as the clubs chase their respective targets this season. KCCA hold log leadership but could come into the game level on points with Vipers (who played yesterday) as they fight for this year's title.

This is after they drew against Police and lost 2-1 to URA in their previous two games.

Manager Mike Mutebi however insists there is no cause of alarm despite his team putting up indifferent performances since the turn of the year. "Of course we are concerned but not desperate. The objective is to try and pick the points (against Villa) and continue. It would be worrying if we were the ones looking over our shoulders but we are looking up there and trying to concentrate on our work," Mutebi maintained.

The form of his players has however been alarming. Youngster Allan Okello could do with some rest after several dull displays while Julius Poloto remained ineffective on his return to the first team.

There is also a lack of creativity despite embarrassment of midfield riches at his disposal that include Muzamir Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Sadam Juma, Gift Ali and Nicholas Kasozi among others.

"Maybe the pressure is beginning to get to them. Although personally as their manager I'm not feeling any pressure. So it is up to us to take it away," Mutebi added. The sight of him dismissing the advice of his assistant Morley Byekwaso against URA however painted a different picture to add to some recent curious team selections that saw Peter Magambo exposed as a right wing back.

His opposite counterpart Douglas Bamweyana has also raised eyebrows and it will be interesting to see where he fields the returning Derrick Ndahiro who has played further forward and behind his usually left wing back position. His 12th placed team arrives on the back of a five-game unbeaten run but will need a quicker start than the one witnessed in their 1-all draw against Police in midweek. "They were two points dropped," he said. "We are looking forward to the next game so that we can correct the mistakes and show our worth."

TODAY - SUPL (4PM)

*KCCA FC vs. SC Villa - StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (Live on TV)

*Bright Stars FC vs. Ndejje University FC - Champions Stadium, Mwererwe

*Onduparaka FC vs. Maroons FC

- Green Light Stadium, Arua

*Kirinya Jinja SSS vs. Nyamityobora FC

- The Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS

*Tooro United FC vs. Police FC

- Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal