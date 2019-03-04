Rwanda: Golf - Gahima, Nyahwihwiri Dominate Inaugural Volkswagen Tourney

Charles Gahima and Nadege Nyahwihwiri put up stunning performances to emerge winners of the inaugural Volkswagen Golf Tournament at Kigali Golf Club over the weekend.

Gahima scooped the top prize in men's category after returning 65 Net, while Nyahwihwiri hit a one-under to score 70 Net as she lifted the title in ladies section.

The one-day tournament attracted a total of 106 golfers who took to the green in different group categories with Jenny Linda (72) and Jinnan Songo (68) claiming titles in senior ladies and men's categories, respectively.

Eugene Murenjekha had the longest drive in male category, while Jenny Linda took the same award in women's fray. The nearest to the pin for men award went to Steven Katwirem while Philip Sheetal claimed the nearest to the pin award in ladies competition.

On behalf of the Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda, Chief Executive Michaella Rugwizangoga congratulated the winners and promised the company's commitment to be a regular partner in organizing the competition.