Nigeria: Only People of Integrity'll Make My Cabinet - Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that only people of integrity will make his cabinet in his second tenure of office.

The President who also has promised women and youths that his administration will not disappoint them said that he will not exclude people of his generation which he said is his own constituency in the distribution of positions.

President Buhari stated this during a victory dinner organised by his wife Dr. Aisha Buhari on Saturday night for the All Progressives Congress Youths and Women Presidential Campaign Council at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

While acknowledging the role played by women and youths towards his re-election, he reassured Nigerian women and youths that he will not disappoint them in the next four years.

The group, women and youths had in their demands appealed for more women and youth representation in the next cabinet.

But President Buhari in his remarks, promised that only those with integrity and interest of Nigeria will be considered for appointment to the next cabinet.

According to him, "I assure you that I have listened on the representation made that my cabinet should include women and youth. Don't celebrate it yet, I said I have listened to some of the representation made here. Well, I myself I am considering some of the old people and I will protect my constituency too.

"But I will assure your I will continue to have a team of people of integrity that are really concerned with Nigeria and Nigerians."

He also assured them that in his second term in office, he will not disappoint them.

He said, "I will not disappoint you, our objectives are the same. We have to fix this country so that the next generation can have a country to be proud of.

"We are working very hard to get the infrastructure in place, the roads, the rails so that Nigeria will mind their own businesses.

"I very much appreciate your coming here tonight ... , but I'm congratulating ourselves for succeeding, if we had failed, my good God, thank goodness we have succeeded."

President Buhari noted that more fertilizers were being made available to Nigerian farmers at a lower rate, adding that food importation was reducing while more Nigerians have started to embrace agriculture.

The President also faulted the sixteen year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for allegedly wasting the nation's resources.

According to him, there were rampant infrastructural decays despite huge resources earned in the period.

He said, "Please continue to bear with us, we have a very short time in terms of the damage done to the country. I have tried to educate people on the condition we found ourselves when we came in 2015.

"My short experience in the petroleum industry for three and a quarter years, gave me an idea about the economy of Nigeria and I never let go."

He explained that it had taken long time to reposition Nigeria because of the alleged long time waste of resources by the PDP-led administration that held sway for 16 years.

He reiterated his earlier vow not to betray the confidence of Nigerians in re-electing him, describing his victory as a sign that Nigerians were satisfied with the change that his government embarked upon.

He also said that his victory in the February 23 election was an expression of confidence in his promise of its consolidation as idealized by the next level campaign.

Meanwhile in a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to Dr. Aisha Buhari, the President recognized the significant role women and youth played during the campaign and the election proper and promised to engage them more in his second tenure.

In her remarks, Wife of the President expressed happiness at the overwhelming confidence reposed on President Buhari by Nigerians, assuring them that he will use his second tenure to serve the interest of the masses, especially by addressing the huge gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

She said, "I wish I can invite all the 15 million Nigerians that voted for Mr. President to this dinner, but no place can accommodate you all. So let me say thank you and assure you that you made the right choice."

She also thanked the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign team, which she said, complemented the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as well as the Buhari Support Organization.

She said, "Specifically, I wish to express my appreciation to the women and youth presidential campaign team that I initiated to complement the efforts of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

"As you all know by now, the aim of setting up the team was to get women and youth, who form the majority of the electorate, involved in all the campaign activities across the country."

She said this was a successful experiment that will be recognized in our nation's political history.

Mrs. Buhari used the opportunity to call on all Buhari campaign groups to raise the flag on government whenever they observe the need to do so.

The event was attended by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Goodwill messages were delivered by party stalwarts including former IGP Suleiman Abba, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa Rtd., and Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin. Dame Pauline Tallen, Princess Adegoke Adefulire, and Hajiya Najaatu Bala Mohammed.

Highlight of the event was entertainment by various groups.