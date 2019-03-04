Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in CAR Engage Locals in Umuganda

The Rwandan Protection Support Unit (PSU) serving under the UN Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Saturday, joined residents of the 8th district in the capital Bangui in a communal exercise (Umuganda) dedicated to promoting sanitation and hygiene.

The exercise involved cleaning the village of Marabena in Bondoro-Lipiya of littered wastes as well as clearing water trenches.

The Minister for Justice of Central African Republic, Flavien Mbata, spearheaded the exercise, which was also attended by the Deputy Managing Director of ECOBANK in CAR, Maxine Ndema, as well as security personnel under Central African Army (FACA).

Minister Mbata commended the Rwandan peacekeepers for their continued contribution toward restoring peace in CAR and promoting the ideals of self-reliance through human security activities, like Umuganda.

"Such initiatives are important to uplift the well-being of the people and to promote unity among the people of CAR. It also exhibits your commitment to not just peacekeeping duties but to the promotion of partnerships, environmental protection and a healthy living," Minister Mbata said shortly after Umuganda.

He thanked the residents for the big turn up and urged them to embrace this monthly exercise and work together in community development activities.

The RWA-PSU IV contingent commander, Chief Supt. Emmanuel Kabanda, thanked the locals for their cooperation and emphasised "unity, patriotism, teamwork and hard work" as important factors in security and development.

He called for continued partnership in all security matters, including sanitation and hygiene, and protecting the environment.

Ndema, who is a resident in the same zone and spoke on behalf of the residents, thanked the peacekeepers for being close to and working with the people in matters of security and development, and pledged even stronger partnership in peace and security efforts.

Rwanda maintains three Police contingents in CAR (two Formed Police Units and a PSU), each composed of 140 peacekeepers.