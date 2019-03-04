Rwanda: Sugira Eyes Podium Finish at World Cross Country Champs

James Sugira has expressed his zeal to challenge for a podium finish as the US-based middle distance runner gears up for the forthcoming 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championship.

The one-day event is scheduled for March 30 in Denmark.

Sugira, 20, has started intensive preparations at Eastern Kentucky University in the United States, and says he is "fit and eager" to strike a medal at the world's biggest cross country competition, which would be the first by any Rwandan.

In a telephone interview with Times Sport from the U.S on Sunday, Sugira said: "I have always wanted to win big things on international stage, the 2019 world cross country meet is a good chance to attempt that."

"I am determined to challenge for podium positions in Denmark,"

Sugira will link up with compatriots in Denmark a few days to the competition.

He will be part of an all-male five-athlete Rwandan delegation alongside Felicien Muhitira, Noel Hitimana, Theophile Bigirimana and Christophe Tuyishime.