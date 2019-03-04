Botswana: Seretse Hands Over Two Health Projects

Mahalapye — The Mahalapye and Sefhare old hospitals, which have been refurbished at over P42 million, were handed over to health personnel on February 28.

Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Vincent Seretse, who handed over the two hospitals in Mahalapye, said the facilities had been undergoing refurbishment for the past two years, noting that residents of the two villages would now have access to better health services following the additions of the facilities which would operate as clinics.

He commended the contractor and consultancy who he said worked tirelessly and finished at the right time.

Mr Seretse said government was committed to providing quality health services despite shortage of resources. He encouraged members of the community to visit health facilities regularly to test for various illness even when not sick. He said every organisation needed a corporate wellness strategy to ensure a healthy work environment, adding that it was necessary to have a competent and productive workforce.

The minister encouraged health staff to continue serving with love, respect and dignity.

"Health facilities provide preventive, curable, rehabilitative and spiritual care to the nation," he said. Earlier, permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Dikagiso Mokotedi outlined the overview of the project, saying the project was refurbished by Giant Build Construction.

He said the project was initially to cost P40 million, but that due to some challenges beyond their control the cost increased to P42 million. He noted that the contractor could have finished last year, but that due to circumstances encountered at the site they were delayed.

Kgosi Duncan Segotsi of Mahalapye commended government for renovating the buildings, saying they were harbouring criminals and other wrongdoers. He appealed to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to speed up posting of doctors and nurses to the renovated health facilities.

Kgosi Segotsi said in Mahalapye residents who were staying at Flower Town, Boseja, Botalaote and Xhosa wards were relieved of walking long distances to health facilities.

Chief medical officer at Mahalapye Hospital, Dr Maxwell Mungisi promised to deploy nurses to the facilities as soon as possible.

Source : BOPA