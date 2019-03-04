Malawi: Dirt in Lilongwe Worries Islamic Foundation, Launches Cleaning Campaign

Ahlus Sunnah Foundation (ASF), an Islamic charity organization operating a secondary school at Kaphiri on the outskirts of Malawi's Capital Lilongwe, has expressed concern over the dirt in many parts of the city, saying the situation undermines the status of the city as the capital of Malawi.

ASF has since launched a campaign dubbed Lilongwe City Clean Day which will see the foundation coming to the streets often to conduct cleaning exercises.

During the launch of the campaign on Saturday, over 150 students from ASF Secondary School descended on Bwalo La Njovu in the city's old town to remove disgusting litter from there.

The students sung songs and made speeches that sensitised onlookers on the importance of cleanliness.

Principal for ASF Secondary School Hassan Abdul Malick emphasized that islam promotes high standards of hygiene and cleanliness hence the initiative.

"We are setting a good example in doing this cleaning exercise today so that others emulate the gesture. This is our own capital city and we need to be proud of it by making sure that it is clean always," he said.

One of the students, Zakaria Masale, said he was proud that he was putting into practice good hygiene practices that islam teaches him.