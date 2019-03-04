Malawi: UTM Blantyre Professionals in a Door to Door Campaign

UTM Party Blantyre professionals has engaged an extra gear in a bid to reach out to more people in the district by conducting door-to-door campaign.

On Saturday the team along with the constituency committees, the shadow MP and councillor, engaged in a door to door campaign in Blantyre north east.

Blantyre professionals chairperson, McAdams Mbewe said they are targeting hard to reach rural areas which most aspirants do not manage to go to.

"Despite not being politicians, we subscribe to UTM and Dr Saulos Chilima's transformational ideologies that's why we use our own resources to help the UTM brand get to all the voters before voting day," Mbewe said.

Mbewe said it is only UTM and its leader Saulos Chilima that represents real hope for transformational change in this country, sighting the 1 million jobs pledge within the first year of UTM leadership, three meals a day, ending of corruption and improved agricultural sector, as some of the flagship policies that will truly improve the lives of Malawians for the next five years and beyond.

"And so far we are happy with the response from the people in the villages who show much love for UTM and we are so much encouraged," said Mbewe.

In his remarks, Gerald Tasaukadala, shadow MP for the area thanked the professionals for choosing his constituency as a starting point for the door to door campaign.

"This is so encouraging for me and the people of the area as you have seen how popular the party is but needed these kind of visits," said Tasaukadala.

He also encouraged people in the area to continue supporting UTM for the areas to experience real development as past Governments have not been paying much attention to real issues affecting the area.

The team covered the areas of Ntenjera, Ng'onga, Liwiro, Chikavumba, Namphungu and Mkwate, reaching approximately 1500 households.