Malawi: UN Top Official Urges More Support Towards Humanitarian Response

United Nations Humanitarian Chief, Mark Lowcok has said there is need for countries to commit more resources to humanitarian response as many people especially in Africa continue to face food shortages due to hostile weather conditions resulting from climate change.

He was in the country on a two-day visit made the comments at Tiyanjane Community Based Organization (CBO), in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwanza in Salima where he went to appreciate humanitarian efforts from various partners.

"My trip has given me the opportunity to interact with the actual people that are in need of humanitarian aid. I have heard from them on their situation and what the current support is achieving," Lowcok pointed out.

He said that when he returns to New York he is going to lobby countries that support the humanitarian basket to make more commitments.

"The problems seem to be continuous as droughts and dry spells are closely linked to climate change, therefore there is need for well-wishers to continue giving their support," Lowcok added.

The UN Chief witnessed cash transfer disbursement process, which is being supported by World Food Program (WFP) to complement the government program of maize distribution to families facing food shortages in the 2018-2019 lean seasons.

Director for Humanitarian Response in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Paul Kalilombe said that the relief maize distribution programme is progressing well across the country.

"The programme is on track in the entire district and all selected beneficiaries are receiving the maize as planned and it has really helped the people," he said.

Kalilombe said the programme would end in March as it was planned.