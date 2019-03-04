Somalia: Police Battle Al-Shabab Gunmen After Deadly Hotel Attack

Somali security forces traded fire with Islamist rebels who bombed a Mogadishu hotel. Insurgents holed up near the hotel popular with politicians and foreign visitors.

Security forces and al-Shabab gunmen clashed in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday after an attack by the Islamist militants on a hotel used by government officials killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more.

"The militants are still fighting from inside a civilian house adjacent to the hotel ... [They] are fighting back with grenades and Kalashnikov [rifles]," police officer Major Musa Ali told the Reuters news agency.

Thursday evening's attack targeted the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which has already suffered several assaults by the al-Qaida-linked group. Al-Shabab said a suicide bomber from their group was responsible for the attack, which it said aimed to kill senior officials staying at the hotel.

The hotel is situated in a busy street in Mogadishu that was filled with people at the time of the attack, witnesses said. Officials say that the death toll is likely to rise, with many people lying severely wounded in hospital.

Lawless nation

Al-Shabab, which retains control of large rural areas after being ousted from fixed positions in Mogadishu in 2011, has been carrying out a long fight to dislodge a Western-backed government. The US administration under President Donald Trump has dramatically stepped up airstrikes on the group, with the US Africa Command saying it had killed 52 militants since February 23.

The group has also carried out deadly attacks in neighboring countries that contribute to the African Union force supporting the government, including one in Kenya in January that killed 21 people.

Somalia has been a state of lawlessness and violence since 1991 when dictator Siad Barre was ousted by rebel groups.