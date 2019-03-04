Kenya: Kantai's Family Speaks Out

The family of fallen legendary rapper Chris Kantai has issued a statement on the burial plans.

Through former NTV business editor and now the Head of Communication at Central Bank of Kenya, Wallace Kantai, the burial plans of Chris are in the final stages. However, the family is yet to settle on a date.

"We are in the process of finalising his burial arrangements and will share details once this is done," read part of the statement shared by Wallace on his Twitter. Wallace is said to be Chris's cousin.

Kantai died on Wednesday morning at St Francis Hospital in Kasarani, Nairobi, having been hospitalised on Monday. He was suffering from acute peptic ulcers.

At his time of death, Kantai was aged 40. He is credited as being one of Kenyan hip-hop pioneers and had several hits on his catalogue such as "Huu Ni Nani G", "Issues", "Put it On" among others. He also played a part in bringing Kenyan-Norwegian-based rapper STL into the limelight, featuring on her track "Happy". His last recording was in 2016 when he did a collabo with Khaligraph Jones "Ting Badi Malo".

Dela Engaged

Songbird Dela Maranga is officially engaged.

The news was confirmed by Dela's fiancé a musician who goes by the stage name Dr Reign. Dr Reign is also a paediatric doctor who works at Nairobi Hospital.

Word on the street had it that Dr Reign secretly proposed to Dela in a private affair sometime in July last year, something that the two confirmed when on "The Trend" with Amina Abdi-Rabar.

"We are not married as yet, but we are engaged," Dr Reign confirmed.

Dela introduced her man to the public on Valentine's Day, sharing a picture of two of them locking lips while on a visit to South Africa.

Dr Reign also shared a picture of them together having a good time, with the caption "I just want to treat her like a good woman. Happy Valentine's Day Dela."

The two love birds already released their first collabo, a love song "Good Bad Boy", that has been well received.

Le Band is still a band

Le Band vocalist, Fidel Charisma, has allayed fears that the group has split, following the release of his first ever solo project "Unavyonipenda".

In the love jam, Charisma teamed up with up-and-coming talented rapper, Mbithi. As usual, rumours started surfacing that the band, which broke into the limelight with their 'Number 1' hit song, might have separated.

However, according to Charisma, the trio of himself, Ken Mwendwa and Joel Maina is still tightly Le Band, stating that as much as they work as a group, they will also be releasing solo projects.

"Le Band is strong as before. As a matter of fact, we are working on an album as we work on our individual projects. Le Band is well and alive," Charisma clarified.

The trio met in 2011 but started the group four years ago, and have worked their way up to being one of the best bands currently in the country.

Ben Githae unhindered

Popular gospel musician Ben Githae stated that he is still receiving many shows despite a cheating scandal that posed a threat to his career, after it played out in the public glare about two months ago.

In a radio interview this week, Githae confessed to have cheated on his wife of over a decade, Anne Wairimu, and ended up siring twins with Rose Wanjiru.

"It was a mistake, I acted out of foolishness; it wasn't like my marriage had issues. I just met a lady at a party and things happened. It was lust but not love. The children were born out of lust and not love," Githae confessed.

"To my haters, they should know I still get many shows, lots of them. Corporates are still working with me. They expected this would be my downfall but, despite my past deeds, God has been faithful. I am human and we are bound to make mistakes" he added.

Githae insists that Wanjiru threatened to expose him to the media if he wouldn't cave into her demands, which she eventually did, when he didn't toe the line. Wanjiru has since come out to deny Githae's one-night stand narrative stating they had had an affair for three years before she got pregnant.