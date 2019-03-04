4 March 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City to Increase Water Rationing

By Charmaine Brown and Wellington Dengu

Harare City Council has extended water-rationing in northern suburbs to 72 hours per week due to decreasing water levels at Seke and Harava dams.

In a statement yesterday, council said it was also planning to reduce water supply to other suburbs.

"Northern suburbs will be switched off water for 72 hours per week to allow pumping to Highlands and Pomona areas," said the council.

It said Harava and Seke dams were running dry, affecting water supply in Harare.

The dam levels have been declining since December last year, with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) attributing the decline to the high temperatures being experienced countrywide.

Council also said Harare's main water supply, Lake Chivero, was running low due to siltation, droughts and algae, which has also affected water quality.

Harare City officials say water levels have gone down by as much as three metres, while the depth of the lake has been reduced by about eight metres due to siltation.

Last month, Harare City Council introduced water rationing to manage the available resources.

Most northern suburbs of Harare have water supply challenges which have resulted in residents digging wells, sinking boreholes or having to rely on bulk water dealers.

