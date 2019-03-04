South Africa: Busisiwe Mkhwebane - How to Ruin a Chapter Nine Institution in 28 Months

analysis

On Sunday morning it emerged that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said in court papers that National Treasury's reputation was undermined by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who herself disclosed last week that more than half of her remedial actions have not been implemented. However, it was her own behaviour and her obvious mistakes that led to the wave of disaffection with her and the important democratic institution she is entrusted with leading for a decade.

The Sunday Times led with the claims made by Mboweni, who in his court papers said that his ministry has a very real and direct interest in the outcome of the case. The comments are made in an application in which Mboweni says he will challenge in court her finding that his director-general, Dondo Mogajane, had been dishonest by not disclosing that he had a criminal conviction for speeding. The story also suggests that the finding by Mkhwebane may be part of a bigger campaign to weaken the Treasury.

There is history to this. Former President Jacob Zuma was accused of trying to damage the Finance Ministry while he was in office, first through his firing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and the appointment of...