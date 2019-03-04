4 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Busisiwe Mkhwebane - How to Ruin a Chapter Nine Institution in 28 Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

On Sunday morning it emerged that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said in court papers that National Treasury's reputation was undermined by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who herself disclosed last week that more than half of her remedial actions have not been implemented. However, it was her own behaviour and her obvious mistakes that led to the wave of disaffection with her and the important democratic institution she is entrusted with leading for a decade.

The Sunday Times led with the claims made by Mboweni, who in his court papers said that his ministry has a very real and direct interest in the outcome of the case. The comments are made in an application in which Mboweni says he will challenge in court her finding that his director-general, Dondo Mogajane, had been dishonest by not disclosing that he had a criminal conviction for speeding. The story also suggests that the finding by Mkhwebane may be part of a bigger campaign to weaken the Treasury.

There is history to this. Former President Jacob Zuma was accused of trying to damage the Finance Ministry while he was in office, first through his firing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and the appointment of...

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.