Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Threatens Court Action Against ODM Expulsion

Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa has cried foul following her expulsion from the Orange Democratic Party (ODM), saying she will take court action on Monday.

She wants the court to quash the decision over disregard for the law, corruption and double standards, where her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori is concerned.

Ms Jumwa claimed the party flouted the law to ensure she was kicked out and also alleged political witch-hunt in explaining why she will challenge the decision for her to no longer be a member of Raila Odinga's party.

The two were to be expelled over their ties to Deputy President William Ruto of Jubilee Party. The party accused them of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

"If we want to fight corruption, we must begin in our party since there are some issues that happened which left me wondering [sic]," Ms Jumwa said.

DEFIANCE

Addressing journalists at her home in Kakuyuni on Sunday morning, the MP questioned the NEC's application of the law in sparing Mr Dori before the NGC handled the case between April 2 and March 1.

"I will pick the fight from where they left off. The journey has begun," she said. "Aisha Jumwa is now stronger than before. I am not a person you can scare with threats."

While urging women to unite and fight harassment and intimidation, she announced yet again that she will back Dr Ruto in his bid to become President.

"I will face them bumper to bumper ... this should not scare women from indulging in politics .... we must fight for our space. There is no fairness in ODM ... corruption should be fought within the party," she said.

'SHOCKING' TURN

The vocal MP further referred to a response by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to her lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator) - it was said that there was no room for appeals or apologies and that the matter would strictly be determined by the ODM National Governing Council.

Mr Murkomen had written to the National Executive Council complaining that due process was not followed in the recommendation for the expulsion of the two members of parliament.

"Shockingly, on March 1, the NGC ratified the party's disciplinary committee decision to expel me from the party but gave Hon Suleiman Dori a second chance, saying he had asked forgiveness," Ms Jumwa said.

KINGI SUPPORT

The MP also told off critics on allegations that Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who is also the county ODM chairman, abandoned her when she started brushing shoulders with the party after the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

"Although Governor Kingi has remained silent since he does not like commenting on everything, I enjoy his support and that of Kilifi legislators such as Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Michael Kingi (Magarini) and Paul Katana (Kaloleni)," she said.

Ms Jumwa advised the people to carry on with regular activities such as farming and running businesses, saying there was no need to worry.

She told them "there is no need to panic for I am going to serve you for the five years".