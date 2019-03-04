Botswana: Masisi Consoles Bereaved Families

Shakawe — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on March 2 visited families of the three Shakawe elders who recently died, to convey messages of condolences.

Dr Masisi visited Kgosi Mboma Diziro, Kgosi Koloi Sabo of Samochima and Ms Cathrine Haidongo's families.

Speaking at Kgosi a Diziro's home, Dr Masisi said the late Diziro, as a chief representative died doing something good for the community.

He said although he was not present at the burial; he was informed that Kgosi Diziro was a true leader who loved peace and had the community interests at heart.

The President said people such as Kgosi Diziro were of great importance to the society, therefore their legacy should be continued.

Kgosi Kea Lempadi highly appreciated the Presidents' visit, noting that it was a sign of love and compassion by Dr Masisi, who saw it fit to console the families of the deceased.

The three families also appreciated the gesture, saying that it really soothed them to be consoled by the President.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>