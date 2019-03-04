Botswana Donates Tsabana, Medical Supplies to Zim

Harare — Botswana has donated a consignment of medical supplies and nutritional food (Tsabana) worth P2.1 million to Zimbabwe.

The donation was handed by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi at the end of the inaugural Bi-National Commission (BNC) session of Zimbabwe and Botswana in Harare on Thursday.

The medicinal consignment included syringes, surgical supplies and abdominal swabs among other things.

Receiving the donation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe said he was delighted that Botswana was able to produce fortified food for the under-five and malnourished children.

He said the gesture signified the existence of the chemistry between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

"I humbly accept this donation from Botswana. I express my sincere appreciation to you and to the people of Botswana. This is a humble gesture and a great service for the disadvantaged children of Zimbabwe," he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo said in an interview that the donation was a reflection of a fruitful Bi-National Commission.

Dr Moyo said the assistance would save lives of many Zimbabweans.

He said the medical and nutritional supplies would assist a lot during this time when the country was experiencing some shortages of foreign currency.

"This comes very handy to the population of Zimbabwe as we run short of medical supplies," he said.

Dr Moyo said shortage of medicines was compounded by the sanctions since the country was in dire shortage of foreign currency to meet the demand on medicinal supplies.

He said the country had been getting foreign currency from the reserve bank, but it had not been adequate, hence considering means of partnering with international pharmaceutical manufacturers so that they could at least set up warehouses in Zimbabwe for quicker access of medicine.

For instance, he said they were procuring medicines in India and sometimes they would wait for up to three months for supplies, adding that the little currency they had could help them to access products quickly locally, should companies set up in Zimbabwe.

"India has been supplying us with 80 per cent of the products we need at a cost, and today Botswana has donated the same equivalence of medicinal supplies for free," he said.

He added that the donation from Botswana comes as a very useful buffer, while the country was planning ways to acquire medicinal supplies.

Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe was working hard to control malnutrition, but noted that the donation of nutritional food (Tsabana) would ensure that children were well nourished.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>