Cape Town — The Blitzboks finished their Las Vegas campaign on a low note when they lost 14-12 to Fiji in their fifth-place semi-final match.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Springbok Sevens side who were earlier eliminated 29-10 by the USA in the Cup quarter-finals.

The USA went on to win the event by thumping Samoa 27-0 in the Cup Final.

New Zealand beat Argentina 26-19 in the Bronze Final, while England topped Fiji 19-15 in the fifth-place playoff match.

Sport24