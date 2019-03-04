Kenya/Algeria: Confident Gor Mahia Dare to Dream of Away Win in Algeria

Victory away to a North African opponent is the Herculean task that Kenyan champions Gor Mahia face when they play Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey at 10pm Sunday in the fourth round of CAF Confederation Cup matches.

Sunday's match at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, is highly likely that a capacity crowd of 95, 000 will show up to support of the hosts who lost 2-0 to Gor in the third group 'D' match last weekend.

The weather in Algiers is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of six degrees Celsius.

Neither rain nor mist is expected on Sunday, meaning that Gor will be operating under optimum weather.

That first leg clash was as dramatic as it was exciting, as K'Ogalo left it late to sink the Algerians courtesy of two goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata.

It left Hussein Dey management fuming and they later promised to give K'Ogalo a run for their money in today's fixture both on and off the pitch.

For this, the Gor management sought assistance from the Kenyan embassy to ensure their safety and security, and sent an advance team also went to Algiers early this week for the same purpose.

This may now be more crucial given the ongoing demonstrations against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's declaration that he would run for a fifth term at the age of 82.

Gor are significantly disadvantaged as they will have to do without first-choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch who was injured in Wednesday's league match against Tusker and was consequently left out of the travelling party.

In his absence, upcoming Fredrick Odhiambo is the most likely replacement, and he will be deputised by the inexperienced but hugely promising Shabaan Odhoji.

All the other players are fit and eligible to play, including group 'D' top scorer Jacques Tuyisenge, star striker Dennis Oliech and sensational midfielder Francis Kahata who has promised to score on Sunday.

"My job is to score and when I don't do that it means I haven't done my job. Expect one from me," he told Nation Sport on Saturday from Algiers.

If he maintains the same starting line-up that did duty against Gor last Sunday, coach Mezaine Ighil will start the lanky Zakaria Bouhalfaya in goal with Mouhammed Naoufel and Oulid Allati leading the attack.

The Algerians will have to do without captain Ahmed Gasmi who broke his jaw in last weekend's match and had to undergo surgery on his jawbone and sinus.

Former USM Alger midfielder Faouzi Yaya, who started from the bench in that match, could be preferred in Gasmi's absence.

K'Ogalo is perched on top of the group standings with six points from three games, followed by Hussein Dey and Petro Atletico who have four points each. Egypt's Zamalek sits bottom on two points.