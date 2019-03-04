Kenya: Counties Troop to Kirinyaga as 6th Annual Devolution Conference Kicks Off

Nairobi — The 6th Annual Devolution Conference that seeks to bring together Governors across the country will be held from Monday at the Kirinyaga University, Kirinyaga County.

During the five-day meeting, the government and its key stakeholders will be discussing what they have been able to deliver.

The transformation over the last one year and the progress made in the Big Four Sectors will also form part of the agenda of the conference.

Among the speakers expected during the conference include President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and Council of Governor Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

The topics of discussion will include trade and manufacturing that seeks to promote value addition to products, whilst creating employment opportunities for the country's working-age population, by 2022.

Other topics include progress in agriculture that where the emphasis will be in large-scale commercial farming to increase and diversify the staples in the country through irrigation and other technologies.

The affordable housing sector will also be looked at with focus on addressing issues that will lead towards affordable and innovation practices in the provision of housing and infrastructure development in attainment of sustainable development.