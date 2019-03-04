South Africa: Kuils River Teen Believed Drowned After Going Swimming With Friend

A 19-year-old man who went swimming with a 17-year-old friend is believed to have drowned at Dappat Se Gat, between Gordons Bay and Koegelbaai, on Sunday.

According to NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following reports of a drowning in progress at Dappat Se Gat, between Gordons Bay and Kogelbaai at 17:16 on Sunday.

"The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched and an NSRI rescue vehicle, the SA Police Services, GB Med ambulance and rescue, CoCT (City of Cape Town) Fire and Rescue Services Dive Unit, CoCT Lifesaving lifeguards, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded," said Meiklejohn.

"On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for a 19-year-old male from Kuils River missing in the surf.

"A 17-year-old male who had been swimming with his friend, the missing teenager, was found safe ashore and he was treated by paramedics for hypothermia and he required no further assistance."

According to Meiklejohn, the two teenaged friends had been swimming together when they were caught in rip currents. The 17-year-old was able to get ashore but his 19-year-old friend had disappeared beneath the surf.

"Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search no sign of the missing teenager has been found and a police dive unit is continuing in an ongoing search operation."

Police have opened an investigation and family of the missing teenager are being supported by police trauma counsellors.

News24