Eritrea: PM Abiy, President Kenyatta Arrived in Asmara

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta received by President Isaias Afewerki upon arrival in Asmara, Eritrea this morning, according to the office of the Prime Minister.

The peace agreement signed between Ethiopia and Eritrea on July 9th to culminate the 20 years old hostility and restore diplomatic ties has an effect in the Horn of Africa.

Premier Abiy has been working hard to bring the region together in economy, politics and socially integrated.

Among the efforts made were the discussion made with Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki to resolve the minor disagreement between Eritrea and Djibouti.

Ethiopia is forging towards regional integration as it understands the power of integration, it was learned.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Eritrea, Redwan Hussein last month told the media that leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea will soon seal a comprehensive cooperation agreement aimed at formalizing the two countries economic relations and regulating the trade and infrastructural connectivity.

According to the Ambassador, stakeholders of the two countries have been undertaking extensive discussions on ways to institutionalize the national and border trade, port usage, custom, immigration and transport linkages and the comprehensive agreement would be tabled for the respective leaders for approval.

After Ethiopia and Eritrea endorsed the agreements by their legislative organs, they would establish a joint commission that supervises the execution of accords in such a way that ensures mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and putting the rapprochement in solid base, Redwan elaborated.

It is to be recalled that Djibouti welcomes the regional integration of the Horn which is initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Djiboutian Foreign Minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, noted that the region is heading to a very positive and dynamic way, adding that Djibouti is very optimistic and willing to see the Horn of Africa in a real integration.

