Nigeria: NIMC Begins Enrolment of Nigerians in South Africa

The enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in South Africa into the National Identity Database (NIDB) for the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) will commence on Wednesday, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said.

The flag off of the diaspora enrolment in South Africa is in collaboration with a licensed partner, Messrs. Thebez Global Resources Limited (TGR), a statement from NIMC said yesterday.

The company is in the business of providing similar services by themselves and in partnership with other similar companies in Diaspora jurisdictions, the commission said.

"TGR is working in collaboration with Cox & Kings Global Services Limited 'CKGS' (a premium outsourcing partner for government and businesses across the globe) to enrol Nigerians in diaspora by setting up enrolment centres in different countries. CGSK'S comprehensive range of services include consular services, identity management solutions, document processing services and an extensive suite of technology-enabled business process accelerators.

"The South Africa NIN enrolment centre which is located at 205 Rivonia road, Morningside, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2057 will open for enrolment from Wednesday, 6th March, 2019; and appointments can be made via the TGR website, nin.thebezglobalresource.com as from Monday, 4th March, 2019", the statement added.

It is expected that other countries will come onboard on the platform of Thebez Global Resources Limited after the South Africa pilot experience.

The Director General/CEO NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz explained that the diaspora exercise is in a bid to ensure that the Nigerians living outside the country are not disenfranchised.

According to him, six (6) Nigerian companies have been licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB).