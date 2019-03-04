South Africa: Nine Suspects Arrested in Connection With Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear in Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

On Thursday, five Limpopo pupils were meant to appear in court, but the case was postponed. A sixth pupil was later arrested.

One of the six arrested teens was the son of a retired police officer.

On Friday morning, News24 reported that three more suspects, aged 36, were arrested, which brought the number to nine.

According to police, the alleged mob attack took place last Saturday evening and the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries the next day.

A video of Thoriso being carried by a group of people had been circulating on social media, with Twitter users claiming the suspects involved in the attack were pupils from Capricorn High School.

Themane, who played drums in a music band, was travelling from a rehearsal session when he was confronted by a group of pupils who then beat and kicked him.

He was buried on Saturday in Polokwane at a funeral service attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

Speaking at the service, Cele said he was trying to make sense of the connection between the six teenage pupils and three adult suspects.

He said he had instructed investigators to dig deeper into the case.

On Friday, several hundred people, most wearing black, marched to the local police station under the banner of #justiceforthoriso, demanding the arrest of more people believed to be also involved in the murder.

News24