South Africa: MTN Signs Up to Liquid Telecom's 4g Roaming Service

Millions of South Africans will have greater access to fast and reliable mobile internet for the first time across Liquid Telecom's network.

Liquid Telecom South Africa has secured its first customer MTN, to offer 4G roaming to South Africans.

This includes LTE services to fuel the growing demand for high-speed mobile broadband.

Roaming service in South Africa

The wholesale roaming service will be made available across Liquid Telecom's network nationwide.

According to Reshaad Sha, CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa: "With MTN as a customer we have an opportunity to utilise our existing spectrum assets, so more people than ever will have access to fast and reliable mobile internet - and across Liquid Telecom's network nationwide for the first time."

He added that this builds on the company's vision to give everyone the right to be connected by bringing high-speed broadband connectivity to all.

Digital transformation in South Africa

"The benefits are massive, particularly for organisations keen to fully embrace 'digital transformation' to improve productivity, customer service and performance," added Sha.

MTN South Africa CEO, Godfrey Motsa said that this sort of infrastructure sharing deal is good for the industry as it reduces the need for excessively high capital investment.

"It is also good for customers that immediately benefit from even greater access to fast and reliable mobile data. Our focus is offering the very best experience to our millions of customers and by roaming on Liquid Telecom," he added.

Liquid Telecom's 'Building Africa's digital future'

Motsa said they are deepening their commitment to continue to be the best network in South Africa through consistent and reliable network performance.

This is one more step towards Liquid Telecom 'Building Africa's digital future" following December's announcement to offer wholesale 4G roaming services in South Africa.

Liquid Telecom has been investing heavily across the continent where it operates Africa's largest independent fibre network that is almost 70,000km in length and linked to more than 660 towns and cities in 13 countries.

Terrestrial fibre link from Cape Town to Cairo

This includes the recent completion of Liquid Telecom's award-winning 'Cape to Cairo' network which represents the first direct land-based terrestrial fibre link from Cape Town to Cairo.

In January, Liquid Telecom hired Susan M'kandawire Mulikita as the company's Zambia operations in a move expected to accelerate growth and market penetration across the South-central African country.

She is also the first female CEO responsible for ICT in Zambia.

In the same month, Mohamed Abdel Bassit was appointed the Regional CEO for the Middle East and West Africa (MEWA).

Liquid Telecom aggressive expansion

The Regional CEO of MEWA is a new position within Liquid Telecom and forms part of the group's wider digital transformation strategy.

In 2017, Liquid Telecom announced its partnership with Microsoft through the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme to deliver scalable and secure cloud services across Africa.

In the partnership, Liquid Telecom would for the first time serve businesses of all sizes in Africa with cloud services and products, such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite and Windows 10.

The agreement brings together enterprise-grade reliability and performance from Microsoft Azure Cloud with Liquid Telecom's award-winning fibre network, which stretches over 50,000km and connects more African countries and enterprises on a single network than any other.