Nigeria: 330 Nigerians Return From Libya

Three hundred and thirty Nigerians are expected to be flown back from the Libyan capital, Tripoli to Lagos yesterday.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Nigerian Embassy in Libya will be spearheading the repatriation of the migrants back home.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Ehidiamen Edokpa, it was made known that the migrants will be "flown simultaneously on board two chartered Buraq Airline flights and are expected to arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at about 4.30pm."

"On arrival, the returnees would be received by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other relevant agencies," he said.

He also reassured Nigerians that the continuous efforts are still being made regarding the issue of irregular migration of Nigerians to Libya by the foreign ministry and the Nigerian embassy in the country as well.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to assure the public that the Embassy of Nigeria in Tripoli, Libya, in collaboration with relevant authorities remains committed to addressing the scourge of irregular migration by Nigerians in Libya," Mr. Edokpa said.