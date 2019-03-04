Malawi: Somba Banda Gets Sulom Presidency Officially - Ex-Masters Duo Selemani and Nyirenda Triump

Tiya Somba Banda was on Saturday officially ushered into power and given the mandate to lead the elite soccer league governing body in the next few years through the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and electoral congress held at Kabumba Motel in Salima.

Somba Banda went unopposed just like the General Secretary Williams Banda who has returned his seat.

Lt Col Gilbert Mitawa was elected as Vice President while former Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda is the now the new Vice General Secretary.

Mitawa got 35 votes against Albert Mtungambera's 13 while Nyirenda suceeded with a 41 vote landslide.

The position of Legal Advisor went to Muhammad Selemani formerly Team Manager for Masters Security Services Football Club.

He got 40 votes out of the total 48 votes from all the delegates defeating former Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary David Kanyenda who got eight votes.

Former Nyasa Big Bullets Treasurer Malinda Chinyama will now be the purse keeper for the association while Charles Manyungwa, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Allie Mwachande, Henry Banda and Michael Chemaele were voted as executive committee members.

Mwachande got 13, Manyungwa 10, Banda 8, while Nyirenda and Chemaele got six votes each.

Prior to the elections, president-elect Somba Banda expressed gratitude to all the clubs and said he was humbled with the confidence the clubs have shown by nominating him for the presidency unopposed.

"With profound gratitude and great humility, I accept the 16 clubs' nomination for the presidency of Sulom. Going to the polls unopposed is humbling and I do not take the confidence that the clubs have shown in me for granted.

"I have been working with them for these past years and I humbly accept to continue serving their interests as president." said Somba Banda a Marketer by Profession.

The Sulom president designate said he fully understands the ambitions Malawian clubs have and the hurdles they face as they collectively aim at graduating from amateur to professional football.

He pointed out finances as the main challenge to clubs and promised to empower the clubs with the commercialisation drive.