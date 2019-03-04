South Africa: EFF Offers Condolences After Death of 'Matwetwe' Actor, Sibusiso Khwinana

Photo: @skhwinana/Twitter

Tebatso Mashishi, left, and Sibusiso Khwinana in the poster for Matwetwe.

The EFF joined the outpouring of shock and grief at the death of actor Sibusiso Khwinana, who was fatally stabbed after being mugged on Friday night.

"The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the young, up and coming actor Sibusiso Khwinana [who] was killed yesterday after being mugged by thugs," the party stated.

"The passing away of a young person is always a painful loss, even worse when it is due to crime. Essentially, criminals may have taken his life to get his cellphone, but they have robbed us of a talented and rising star."

The party called on the police to find those responsible for the attack on Khwinana in the Pretoria CBD, and for society to put up a fight to reclaim the streets from criminals.

The 25-year-old lead actor in Matwetwe was stabbed to death in Arcadia.

He played the part of Lefa in the movie directed by Kagiso Lediga and co-produced by DJ Black Coffee. It was released earlier this year.

Captain Mavela Masondo told The Juice earlier that he died after being stabbed at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko streets in Pretoria.

Masondo told News24 that there had been no arrests so far.

"We are still investigating. We are searching for the suspects."

Source: News24