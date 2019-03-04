2 March 2019

South Africa: Limpopo Legislature On Passing of Rosina Mogotlane

Legislature shocked by death of Portfolio Committee on Oversight Mechanism Chairperson

The Limpopo Legislature has learnt with great shock about the passing of Hon. Rosina Mogotlane today the 2nd March 2019. At the time of her death Hon. Mogotlane was serving as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Oversight Mechanism. She was also a member of various committees tasked with the responsibility of ensuring good governance and accountability in provincial government.

Hon. Rosina Mogotlane has served the people of Limpopo in various capacities with great distinction and dedication. Her loss comes at a time when the nation is gearing up for the National and Provincial elections on 8th May 2019. The Speaker of Limpopo Legislature Hon. Polly Boshielo remembers Mogotlane as a selfless leader who was always willing to share her vast knowledge. "Mme Mogotlane was always willing to be sent. She really understood the Thuma Mina call by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We will miss her rich sense of humour and knowledge. May her beautiful soul rest in peace".

