South Africa: Actor Sibusiso Khwinana's Killer Still At Large

Tebatso Mashishi, left, and Sibusiso Khwinana in the poster for Matwetwe.

Internationally acclaimed DJ, Black Coffee, was one of many who reacted with shock to the murder of Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana at the weekend, expressing his frustration about crime in South Africa.

This, as police were still putting the pieces together.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday morning they were yet to make an arrest.

Officers were still taking statements from people who were around when Khwinana was stabbed to death in Arcadia, Pretoria, around 23:00 on Friday.

"According to information that we have, there is only one suspect," Masondo said.

Black Coffee, who co-produced Matwetwe, posted a photo of 25-year-old Khwinana on his Twitter account on Saturday with the caption: "What a loss!!!! How long will it take for us to realize we have a crime problem as country, how many people must die before we do something. Who must we trust to protect us and our families, who must we vote for?"

The actor played the role of Lefa in the locally-produced comedy and shot to stardom after Matwetwe hit the big screen last month. The actor was on Saturday described by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as "the pride of Soshanguve" (a sprawling township outside Pretoria where Khwinana hails from).

Lebogang Khwinana, 23, told City Press that his cousin had ultimately dreamed of being a big-time director and had recently found his own theatre space for a new venture.

"He really was one of the most kind and giving people I knew and was always making us proud... I can't help but think it should rather have been me," he told the newspaper.

Khwinana and his friend were on the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets when he was accosted by a person who demanded his cellphone.

It is believed that he had been attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Pretoria when the incident took place.

Speaking to The Juice, Masondo said: "As they were wrestling for the cellphone, the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene."

The director of Matwetwe, comedian Kagiso Lediga, had very little to say in reaction to the bad news. "I don't know anymore," he tweeted on Saturday.

Mthethwa tweeted: "We are devastated to learn of the tragic & untimely passing of Celebrated Actor & the pride of Soshanguve Sibusiso Khwinana whose talent was demonstrated in his performance in the box-office hit #Matwetwe. He was also a founding member of the Independent Theatres Makers Movement."

At its 2019 manifesto briefing on social transformation on Sunday morning, the ANC said in a statement that it was "saddened at the senseless killing of a young man, Sibusiso Khwinana, whose life was taken too soon and the nation robbed of a rising talent".

