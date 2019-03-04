Nigerian Govt Shuts Down Plateau Radio Station

The National Broadcasting Commission has closed Jay FM in Jos, Plateau State, for alleged breach of broadcasting code of conduct, the radio said Saturday.

The managing director of the station, Clinton Garuba, told PREMIUM TIMES that the closure was "unfounded and political".

Earlier, at a press conference held at the station on Saturday, Mr Garuba accused the State Security Services (SSS) and the NBC of conniving to shut down the station.

He said the shutdown directive came in a letter on Friday night, which referred to previous letters of warning and fine on two separate issues dated February 16 and 18 respectively.

"While the former was a warning for airing a 'News Sound Bite' by Bishop David Abioye charging his followers on how they should vote, the latter was a N100, 000 fine for airing a News Commentary titled 'does Buhari deserve a second term?' authored by a listener," he said.

"The question is will be that between the 18th of February 2019 when JAY FM was sanctioned and the 1st of March, 2019 when JAY FM was shut down, what exactly did JAY FM air to warrant a shutdown?" Mr Garuba asked.

Mr Garuba said a claim by NBC that its broadcast might lead to a breakdown of law and order was not true, challenging the commission to cite an instance any misconduct.

Mr Garuba appealed to NBC to kindly respond the station before the governorship election to enable it inform the electorate and also to mobilise them to partake in the election.

The NBC could not be immediately reached.